Mobile home residents getting eviction notices on top of storm damage

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — In a neighborhood already wrecked by Helene’s storm surge and Milton’s winds, a simple piece of paper is causing even more agony.

Some residents with seriously damaged homes in Harbor View Mobile Manor are now getting eviction notices.

Janel Heffelfinger, Harbor View HOA board president, said, “We have some that are trying to live with no electric. No floors. They are falling through their floors when they walk. We have one couple who has a man who is completely paralyzed in a wheelchair. She can’t even bring him back here. They are paying money out of their pocket for a house they can’t live in because his wheelchair will fall through. And they are staying in a hotel but they want their rent.”

Down one ravaged street we found Eddie trying to salvage some of his belongings in a place he can no longer call home.

“It’s kind of devastating to think that a lot of my neighbors and friends other than us is really out and we don’t know what to do,” Eddie said.

Eddie says he and his wife found a smaller condo to move into and signed away what’s left of their home to the park owners.

“I just put in a $7000 heat and air unit, and $1000 for a hot water tank,” he said.

Some of Harbor View is still without power and much of the trash is still piled up.

“When I first moved here this was a beautiful mobile home park and now we are living like trailer trash. It’s ridiculous. We pay way too much money to this big corporation to not have any consideration,” said Heffelfinger.

Pasco County Commissioner Lisa Yeager just found out about the eviction notices here.

“How can we do that to our seniors? They can’t afford it. We are going to bankrupt them. These people need help. These parks, they can’t evict these people. They’ve just been through a catastrophe,” Yeager said.

New Port Richey City Manager Debbie Manns told me she plans to go to the park on Sunday to learn more about the needs in this community and what options they may have.

I reached out to the park owners, Equity LifeStyle Properties in Chicago, and asked what could be done to help those struggling here. The public relations department got back to me and said they are looking into the situation.

In the meantime, word is getting out about what’s happening here, which has led to donations of food and clothing.

“Right now we are the talk of the city, but unfortunately it took this to do it. But we are still being bounced between the management company and the city. We can’t do this because you’re private. It’s up to them. We are on a list. C’mon just give us answers,” said Heffelfinger.

County leaders say they can’t help if they don’t know about the problems. They want people to self-report by calling the county customer service line at (727) 847-2411.

