9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit will be open in New Port Richey all weekend

NEW PORT RICHEY — When learning about the horrors of September 11, Tommy Torregrossa brings an innocent perspective.

“I can’t believe that someone would do this to America. I wish it didn’t happen, honestly, I wish it didn’t have to happen to the Twin Towers. And everything would still be normal and none of this would have happened,” he said.

Tommy was accompanied by his dad and sister at The Tunnels to Towers 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit.

An 83-foot tractor-trailer with a 1,100 square foot exhibit will be on display at Sims Park in New Port Richey this weekend.

“Once I introduced him to this history of it. He couldn’t believe that I was alive during it,” said Daniel Torregrossa.

The mobile exhibit is for everyone, but developers believe it to be especially important for those born after 9/11 or who are too young to remember.

Retired New York City Firefighters, who responded to the towers, will lead the tours.

“Especially children when they come through, I try and tell them that whenever there is evil, good comes out of it. And this is one of the good things that came out of 9/11. A foundation that takes care of people. Cares for people,” said John Bruckner, a retired FDNY battalion chief.

Rich Miccio was with Ladder Company 163 in Queens on September 11. He survived that day and retired to Pasco County.

“The artifacts and the memorabilia that is in there will keep people in tune with never forgetting what happened that day,” said Miccio.

While Miccio said he was happy to see so many people, he doesn’t think he’s quite ready to relive history.

“I saw it first hand that day. I was across the street from the north tower when it collapsed. I’m in a place where I need to be protective of myself. So I don’t know. Maybe I’ll watch it online one day,” said Miccio.

Everything you need to know about the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit:

Location

Sims Park, New Port Richey, FL



Opening Ceremony

Friday, September 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Open until 5:00 p.m.

