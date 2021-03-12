Memorial fund to benefit football team after coach dies from COVID-related illness

WESLEY CHAPEL — Alan and Jamie Beer would have celebrated 25 years of marriage this August.

“He was great. He did everything for us. He was my rock. My best friend. My soulmate," his wife Jamie.

The Wesley Chapel couple just experienced another highlight volunteering together at the Super Bowl. But days later Alan got COVID.

He was hospitalized and after nine grueling days. Beer, a father of three, seemed to have recovered and was ready to go home.

But his wife says a compromised immune system led to abdominal bleeding and Alan, just 53 years old, died on February 23rd.

“The outpouring of love has just been phenomenal. And it makes us feel really good. I don’t think it makes it easier that he’s gone. But just knowing that we have a lot of support has been really good," said Jamie.

Much of the support has come from the community at Wiregrass Ranch High School where Beer was the JV football coach.

“I didn’t want him to be my coach. I didn’t want people to be like “daddy’s ball” if I played or not. But I don’t regret it at all. I had the best time with him being a coach. He made everything better," said his son Abram.

Because Wiregrass Ranch meant so much to Alan, his family wants his legacy to live on there.

They started the Alan Beer Memorial Fund that will benefit the football program. Its first mission is to get a new sound system at the stadium.

“It’s hard to replace a gentleman like him with how much passion and comfort and desire that he had. Not only for his own family. But for everybody that he touched. He touched a lot of lives," said Wiregrass Ranch football coach Mark Kantor.

Alan’s family will miss him. His players will too. But they can all return to this field and remember the impact he had on so many.

To donate to the Alan S. Beer Memorial Fund you can mail a check payable to the WRHS Athletic Boosters, 2909 Mansfield Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Or use PayPal: WRHSAthleticBoosters@gmail.com, reference Alan S. Beer Memorial Fund.