Massive brush fire burning close to Pasco County homes

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A massive brush fire broke out near some homes in Pasco County Wednesday night.

The fire is burning off US-19 at Ridge Road near Miller's Bayou, close to the Avila Bay Townhome Community. Officials said the fire started yesterday evening around 7:24 p.m., and that rough terrain and several hot spots made it difficult to contain at first.

WFTS

Officials added that 25 acres are involved but are now 75% contained, thanks to the Port Richey Fire Department, which responded with five brush trucks, four engines, 30 firefighters and more.

There are still no details on what caused the initial fire, but officials said there is no danger to the community.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.