Markings on ballots makes voter intent difficult to determine

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County’s Supervisor of Election Brian Corley says during a hand recount, his team will go over ballots where more than one vote was cast.

That’s known as an over-vote.

“You wouldn’t believe the stuff that we see.”

There are also many ballots where no vote scanned — which is called an under-vote.

“We want to get it right. And not knowing what the voter meant is difficult,” Corley said.

It’s difficult because some voters leave stray marks on the ballot or circle a candidates name instead of filling in the ballot.

The good news is unlike the recount of 2000, there are state standards in place on voter intent.

A canvassing board will make the final ruling on what counts and what doesn’t.

That usually includes the Supervisor of Elections and a county judge.