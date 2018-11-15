Markings on ballots makes voter intent difficult to determine

Cloudy
It’s difficult because some voters leave stray marks on the ballot or circle a candidates name instead of filling in the ballot.
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County’s Supervisor of Election Brian Corley says during a hand recount, his team will go over ballots where more than one vote was cast.
That’s known as an over-vote.
“You wouldn’t believe the stuff that we see.”
There are also many ballots where no vote scanned — which is called an under-vote.
“We want to get it right. And not knowing what the voter meant is difficult,” Corley said.
The good news is unlike the recount of 2000, there are state standards in place on voter intent.
A canvassing board will make the final ruling on what counts and what doesn’t.
That usually includes the Supervisor of Elections and a county judge.