Many Floridians won't evacuate even after last year's devastation caused by Hurricane Ian

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — At Pasco County's Emergency Services Department, they just finished training on evacuating thousands of people if a major hurricane is heading this way.

"We are focusing really hard on how to keep everyone safe in case the worst happens," said Pasco County Mitigation and Planning Manager Nolan Ristau.

The worst did happen in Southwest Florida last year from Hurricane Ian.

And Pasco County officials are comparing hard-hit areas there to similar spots here.

Ristau says the big takeaway is just how far inland the storm surge can come.

"You can get storm waters as far in as well beyond US 19. And in some cases closer to Little Road," said Ristau.

Pasco officials say a Category Four storm could flood hospitals like Bayonet Point and North Bay, impact pump stations and power plants, destroy fire stations, and flood thousands of homes.

But most importantly, the storm would threaten lives.

But still, many Floridians like New Port Richey's Rob Chalmers say they won't evacuate even after about 150 people died in Florida from Hurricane Ian.

"It's Mother Nature. Nothing you can do about it. Definitely devastating," said Chalmers.

A new AAA survey found 24 percent of people asked would ignore hurricane evacuation warnings.

More than half say they won't leave their homes unless the Hurricane is category three or higher.

The biggest reason people stay is to fix their homes if there's damage.

"I want to protect my belongings and help my neighbors out," said Chalmers.

Other reasons people gave for ignoring evacuations include fear of looting, believing the storm would change directions, and concerns over what to do with pets.

Officials say the best thing to do is make your plans now.

"Keep in mind you don't have to go hundreds of miles. You don't have to leave the state. You just need to be tens of miles away from the evacuation zone," said Ristau.