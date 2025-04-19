Man dead after argument leads to shooting in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after an argument escalated into a shooting, deputies said Saturday.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said they are currently investigating the shooting, which occurred in the Beach Woods area of Hudson around 1:50 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies said all parties knew each other. The man was transported for medical attention but died.

The suspect is currently detained.

There are no other details available at this time.