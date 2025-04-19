Man dead after argument leads to shooting in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after an argument escalated into a shooting, deputies said Saturday.
The Pasco Sheriff's Office said they are currently investigating the shooting, which occurred in the Beach Woods area of Hudson around 1:50 p.m. on Friday.
Deputies said all parties knew each other. The man was transported for medical attention but died.
The suspect is currently detained.
There are no other details available at this time.
“You know, I gave him probably the biggest hug I could ever recall giving him, and he held on tight"
A father and son from Parrish reunited after Thursday’s horrific mass shooting at Florida State University. Steve Malave drove hundreds of miles to be with his son Christopher in the aftermath.