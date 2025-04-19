Watch Now
Man dead after argument leads to shooting in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after an argument escalated into a shooting, deputies said Saturday.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said they are currently investigating the shooting, which occurred in the Beach Woods area of Hudson around 1:50 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies said all parties knew each other. The man was transported for medical attention but died.

The suspect is currently detained.

There are no other details available at this time.


Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

