Local vet joins mission to raise awareness for veterans suicide crisis

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Every day during the month of May, Air Force veteran Denise Johnson put on her old rucksack and walked.

Avon, her dog, was by her side as they did laps around Orange Lake in downtown New Port Richey.

“64 years old. It’s been a day or two since I’ve thrown on a rucksack,” said Johnson.

Johnson felt compelled to take part in the 50 Mile Ruck March Challenge through the Stop Solider Suicide organization.

She said she did it because she has struggled with her own suicidal thoughts.

“I’ve been homeless. I’ve been unemployed. Just all of those issues added up. Thankfully I didn’t follow through,” Johnson said.

But every year, thousands of veterans do follow through with it.

The Department of Veterans Affairs reports 17 Veterans die every day by suicide.

Although some say, those numbers are actually much higher because not all drug overdose deaths are counted.

“I committed myself to…ok, I’m going to do this to help raise awareness,” said Johnson.

With the month winding down, Denise wasn’t sure she’d make the full 50 miles, but that’s when some local businesses joined in.

They wanted to help and spread the word.

Next thing she knew, several others were walking too.

“I was thankful that people came out to support and staggered by the number of miles that we were able to do,” said Infusion Brewing manager Damian Taylor.

Together the group far exceeded the 50-mile challenge and they also raised hundreds of dollars for the cause.

Denise said it’s ok for people to admit they need help.

“It’s not as stigmatizing as it used to be, and it’s ok to seek help and I know that it helped me tremendously,” said Johnson.

Denise said she plans on making this a yearly tradition.

For more information, visit the Stop Soldier Suicide website.