Local runners taking part in event to honor Memphis mom abducted and killed

TRINITY, Fla. — Running is a huge part of Marina Germain’s life. When she heard what happened to Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, it hit her hard.

“I got really emotional about it," she said. "And luckily, my husband was there to hold me and tell me, 'Hey, we are going to find out safer ways for you to be out there.'"

Germain often runs in the hours before the sun rises because she has an early commute, but said she took precautions even before Eliza was abducted and murdered while on a morning run.

She has her phone and GPS watch with her, and no music playing to distract her.

“I normally estimate how long I’m going to be out for, so I’ll let my husband know, 'Hey, I’m leaving at this time. I should be home at this time. If I’m not, start looking or call me,'" Germain said.

Germain and many of the other runners in the Suncoast Striders are taking part in an event this weekend called Finish Eliza’s Run, a way to honor a person they never knew and send a message that women should be able to run anytime, anywhere, wearing any type of clothing.

“This mom was just out doing her daily routine that we all do," Daisy Weckerly said. "We all wake up early to get our miles done before our kids wake up. Before we gotta go to work. Before the day starts."

The women in this group said they try to have at least one running partner with them, and they also bring safety devices, including pepper spray and alarms.

“Unfortunately as women, we have to do that," Weckerly continued. "We don’t have the option of not thinking about that so it’s always something that’s been on the back of my mind."

Finish Eliza’s Run will be taking place all weekend, and runners are planning on wearing a pink top and blue shorts just like Eliza was.

