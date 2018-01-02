BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Protecting thousands of strawberries is now Jeff Casey’s number one job.

“If I make a mistake at doing this in the next three nights, I lose all my income for the whole year,” he said.

JG Ranch in Brooksville grows broccoli and cabbage, but strawberries are by far its biggest crop.

And to save them from a potential freeze takes a lot of work, using sprinklers just the right way.

“The speed that the sprinklers spin at is three revolutions per minute, so that it gets fresh water three times a minute, so you always want that ice to keep wet.”

All around Tampa Bay people are bundling up Tuesday. And for those who don’t have jackets in Pasco County, there is Bright Hopes.

The charitable group is leaving coats tied to trees for people in need. The sign attached says “I am not lost. If you are cold take me.”

Meanwhile, Casey is going to be watching the temperatures minute by minute.

Every move he makes is a gamble on his livelihood.

“I don’t get to apply for workman’s comp or unemployment. it’s all on me.”

Casey says they grow blueberries too, but they are not a concern right now because they haven’t bloomed yet.

Bright Hopes says there is still a need for more coats in Pasco County. There are drop off locations at Christo's Family Restaurant in Trinity, 3136 Little Rd.and Brass Monkey Tattoo in Port Richey, 9492 US HWY 19.