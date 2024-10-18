Law enforcement vehicle submerged in floodwaters, deputy hospitalized: PSO

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — A Deputy was taken to the hospital after their vehicle overturned in floodwaters.

According to the Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO), a deputy and a member of the Dade City Police Department were scouting floodwaters on Friday in the area of Dixie Avenue when the vehicle they were in overturned and became submerged.

PSO said that the Dade City Police officer escaped the vehicle while the PSO deputy was trapped inside.

The deputy was rescued from the flooded vehicle with the help of bystanders and the Dade City officer.

According to officials, the deputy was taken to the hospital. The extent of the injuries is currently unknown.