Pasco leaders say the sinkhole that swallowed two homes can't be repaired

Pasco County leaders are still working toward what comes next. But they say they engineers told them the road can’t be rebuilt and nothing will be done to the hole.
“Their recommendation is to leave it as is. Erect barricades at the end of it. Put up a fence. Put up landscaping. And come away from it,” said Assistant County Administrator Kevin Guthrie.
That would mean a dead end street on both sides. The county is looking into one other option that would add a t-shaped road.
“We have to have a place for vehicles to turn around. Garbage trucks, emergency vehicles. They’ve got to be able to access and get out. Without something these people are going to struggle. And that’s not fair to them,” said Zimmer.
Zimmer not only lives in the area, but she’s a realtor here too. And she says the sinkhole hasn’t had a major effect on home sales because of everything the neighborhood has to offer.
“We have lake access, with three ski-size lakes, fishing lakes. Seven parks. We have horse stables in the community with riding trails. We are not an HOA. We are not a CDD. We are an independent special district and we govern ourselves. It’s really a cool community to live in.”