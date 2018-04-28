Deputies searching man accused of videotaping woman in restroom at Publix in Pasco County

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County Deputies are searching for a man accused of hanging out in a Publix restroom and videotaping a woman in one of the stalls.

The incident happened on Tuesday around 4 p.m. at the Publix at Connerton located at 7839 Land O' Lakes Boulevard.

"Surprised and disgusted, really. It's kind of creepy," said shopper Ryan Ward.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the woman using the restroom notified management. Management saw the man walk out of the restroom about 3 minutes later. A manager confronted him, but the suspect refused to allow management to search his phone.

"It is usually really quiet here. Just listen, this is how it usually is, quiet. Families go in and out, that's why I was shocked," said shopper Jamie O'Brien.

Management got the suspect out of the store, but they were unable to hold him until deputies arrived.

He is described as 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, short black hair and wearing what is described as a "work shirt."

Shoppers said they're more cautious.

"I told my daughters to only use the family bathroom from now on cause it's just them and that's it," said O'Brien.

Deputies said the suspect is facing video voyeurism charges once he is identified.

If you have information on this case please contact the Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.