Land O' Lakes restaurant holding benefit for workers after crash shut it down

Posted at 11:44 AM, Feb 17, 2023
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A benefit will be held Saturday as the owners of the Ukulele Brand’s work to get their business back open.

The Land O’ Lakes restaurant has been closed since January 27, when two vehicles hit the building leaving heavy damage, including in the kitchen.

The benefit will be for the restaurant workers left without a job and is being put together by Lucas, Macyszyn, & Dyer Injury Lawyers along with the Rotary Club of Land O’Lakes. Food and drinks are being donated, and some local musicians are also donating their time to provide entertainment.

The event is billed as family-friendly and will be held at 4805 Land O’ Lakes Blvd.

