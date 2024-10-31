'I threw up looking at everything': Condo burglarized after New Port Richey woman vacates during storm repairs

NEW PORT RICHEY — Josephine Antonello can handle a lot, but she was so upset after going inside her condo in New Port Richey.

“I got dizzy and I threw up looking at everything," Antonello said.

Her friend, Virginia Rios, was there as Antonello found papers and pictures thrown everywhere on the floor inside her condo. A box of family jewels was also stolen.

“It was a mess," Rios said.

Antonello was heartbroken knowing that her condo was burglarized.

“Everything was gone," Antonello said. "My parents gave those jewels to me."

Antonello is one of hundreds of people in The Gardens at Beacon Square who have been forced to leave as the condo complex handled flooding repairs.

She had stopped by to check on her place and quickly realized someone had broken in and stolen those precious heirlooms.

“You are supposed to have security," Rios said. "This is a private gated area. You take a lot of money out of these people that live here every month.”

The repair work at the condo complex could take six to 12 months to complete. On top of that, people living at the complex still have to pay condo fees and their electric bill.

“It’s hard for me to find a room," Antonello said.

Even though Antonello has people like Rios looking after her, the situation is still wearing on her.

“It’s tough for her," Rios said. "She’s been throwing up, sick, crying. I’ve never seen her like this, and I’ve known her for 25 years."

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the burglary.