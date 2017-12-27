Human remains found in wooded area in Pasco County

WFTS Webteam
9:27 AM, Dec 27, 2017
Pasco County deputies are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in Hudson.

Pasco deputies responded to a call around 6:05 p.m. Tuesday night that stated that human remains were found in a wooded area near 12800 Jayton Avenue in Hudson.

"The area was secured until this morning when detectives have more light to work the scene," Pasco County Sheriff's office wrote in a press release Wednesday morning.

No other information about the case is available at this time. Check back with ABC Action News for updates.

