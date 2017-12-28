Human remains found in Pasco County are that of young mother missing since April, deputies say

HUDSON, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are investigating after the remains of a young mother who had been missing since April were found in a wooded area in Hudson.

Pasco deputies responded to a call around 6:05 p.m. on December 26 that stated that human remains were found in a wooded area near 12800 Jayton Avenue in Hudson. They later identified the remains as those of 21-year-old Destiny Lee Aaron.

Aaron had been missing since April 1, 2017. Deputies said that she left her address on Placid Road in Hudson after an argument with her boyfriend and had not been seen or heard from since.

She was listed as missing and endangered after she failed to show up for a final hearing for the custody of her child.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Detectives will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday to provide an update. ABC Action News will stream the press conference live on our website and on Facebook.

Mary Stringini is a Digital Reporter for ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter @MaryWFTS.