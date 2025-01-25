Hudson man killed after crash ejects him from vehicle: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Hudson man was killed in a Pasco County crash on Friday after he was ejected from his vehicle, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 68-year-old Tennessee man was traveling westbound on Regency Park Boulevard in a Kia Sorento at about 7:05 p.m.

A Hummer H2, driven by a 55-year-old Hudson man, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 19.

At the intersection of the two roadways, the Kia driver made a right turn onto U.S. 19 and into the path of the Hummer, the report stated.

The two vehicles then collided, causing the Hummer to overturn and eject the Hudson man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kia driver and his passenger, a 56-year-old Homosassa man, were not injured.