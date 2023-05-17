Help for women and children now available at another Pasco County facility

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Annalaie was born exactly two months ago, keeping her mom busy.

"It's super tiring. Super tiring," said her mom Korrie Ballew.

Having a baby is also super expensive.

Especially when you already have two other kids.

That's why Ballew is so thankful for Pasco County's WIC services.

WIC stands for women, infants, and children.

"I know it's hard to ask for help, but at the end of the day, it's better off. And they are really good people to get in touch with," said Ballew.

A new WIC facility is now open at Gulfside Elementary in Holiday.

The Hub is one of five around the county with free clothing, school supplies, food, school supplies, and medical services for those in need.

"I've gotten formula. Anything I'm searching for, they have," said Ballew.

"It's a hand up, not a hand out for many of those people, and that's why I'm focusing on. To make sure we find that niche that are struggling, doing the best they can. But just can't get to that next level, and that's what this is going to offer them," said Pasco County Public Health Officer Mike Napier.

The free health services include medical, dental, and behavioral.

There's also assistance with employment and housing.

The services at the Hub are available every Wednesday.

It's one of five similar facilities around Pasco County.

They are a partnership with agencies and organizations in the area, such as the University of South Florida, Premier Community HealthCare, the YMCA, and the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County

"WIC is a lifesaver. I don't know what I'd do having three kids and being a single mom," said Ballew.

For more information, go to the Florida Health website.