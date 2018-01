PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County officials had to step in on Tuesday to clean up excessive debris that's been dumped on a back road off Dale Mabry Highway.

ABC Action News reached out to the county after a viewer posted video showing all the debris.

Andrew Gonzalez tells us he calls it a cemetery for furniture because of how much junk there is.

A spokeswoman for the county tells us the county was aware of the excessive trash that's on a back road that connects a Target and a shopping plaza.

They said because of health and safety concerns, they sent a crew late Tuesday afternoon to clean it up.

For Gonzalez, he was upset that a lot of the stuff could be taken to a local second hand store for people in need, "this is stuff they could take to The Salvation Army, Goodwill, or something like that for someone who needs it," he said.

The county did not indicate if the private land owner would be fined for the cleanup.