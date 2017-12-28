City of Tampa to form environmental taskforce to target, prosecute illegal dumping violators

TAMPA, Fla. — City of Tampa Code Enforcement is looking to form an environmental enforcement unit that's going to work with the Tampa Police Department, starting at the beginning of January.
It will consist of five inspectors, each trained to gather evidence, better targeting and prosecuting offenders, said Sal Ruggiero, head of City of Tampa Code Enforcement.
"We're going to go after illegal dumpers pretty seriously," Ruggiero said. "From a health and sanitary standpoint from the city, it's a huge issue. Especially on the east side of the city where people are just coming in and dumping whatever."