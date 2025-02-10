'He invests his own money': After school program started by Pasco school employee still going strong

PASCO COUNTY — Eugene Scott is back where he first started more than 30 years ago, working in the maintenance department for the Pasco County School District.

“I actually am working for the young man that I hired,” Scott said.

One of the reasons Eugene won’t retire, is some of his salary goes to fund his other passion.

The after school program he started in the late 80s called This is How We Do It.

“Well, my neighborhood was called a drug-infested African American community. And I said we are not drug users in our community,” he said.

So he and other volunteers with the African American Club of Pasco County invite in kids for music, dance, and yes plenty of food.

“He invests not only time. He invests his own money. Often, he feeds these children out of his pocket,” said volunteer Chonita Williams.

Natalia Mouton is one of many students who have come through the program and then gone on to college.

“It’s true camaraderie. Every one of the dancers, Coach Q, Miss Larnel, every volunteer member. They are just so kind and you just walk in and you are part of this family,” Mouton said.

The current location is the old Booker T. Washington school that was Pasco County’s first African American School.

Eugene was a student at that school, but now he is a mentor.

He’s thought about slowing down but doesn’t want to abandon the other volunteers.

“Our membership is black, white, hispanic. And so for them to be involved, I can’t walk away,” Scott said.

And meanwhile back at his actual job, he’s finishing up one program and on to the next.

“Once I hook that up and hook that up then we’ll be ready to rock and roll.”

For more information, go to https://aacpascofl.org/