Gulf Harbors community still rebuilding six months after Hurricane Helene

PASCO COUNTY — While working to get her own home renovated, Jodi Pobst has also been trying to help her neighbors navigate the difficulties that have followed Hurricane Helene.

“Many many people including myself still not home,” she said.

The storm six months ago brought historic flooding to the Gulf Harbors community along Pasco County’s coastline.

“In a way, it’s the rebuilding of a whole neighborhood,” said Pobst.

Down every street, you’ll see storage units filled with belongings.

There are RVs where people are still living and work crews fixing gutting homes.

“The whole renovating process, including starting with getting that initial permit, is complex and daunting,” said Pobst, who runs a real estate agency in the community.

Time is running out in Pasco to apply for building permits.

County officials said they’ll start enforcing regulations on April 14.

After that, repair work on hurricane-damaged structures without a permit could lead to fines of up to $500 a day.

Darlene Jones is also waiting for her home to be livable again, and she knows she’s not alone.

“A lot of the seniors in here were hard hit, were living in their homes weeks after the storms because they didn’t know what to do. Didn’t know where to go, so it’s been a process.”

Some people have sold their homes and left the area, not wanting to deal with the threat of flooding ever again.

But most are rebuilding and staying in a community that’s banded together during these tough times.

“It’s good to see neighbors come together and neighbors helping each other. And overall, I think it’s going to be a boom for the community. Not right now. But 12-18 months, the homes that are being redone now are stunning,” said Jones.