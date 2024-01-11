Florida police officer resigns after allegations of aggravated stalking

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Clearwater police officer resigned Thursday after he was accused of aggravated stalking.

Brian Tejera was arrested on Jan. 7 in Pasco County for allegedly sending threatening written and video messages to his girlfriend and her family members.

Tejera was booked into the Pasco County Jail. Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy said he was immediately placed on administrative leave while they conducted an internal investigation.

Tejera has been with Clearwater Police since 2007.