Florida police officer arrested in Pasco County, charged with aggravated stalking

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Clearwater police officer faces a charge of aggravated stalking after his arrest earlier Sunday in Pasco County.

Brian Tejera was arrested by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office and booked into the Pasco County Jail.

He is accused of sending threatening written and video messages to his girlfriend and her family members.

"This is a disturbing allegation," said Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy. "We immediately initiated an internal investigation and placed him on administrative leave."

Tejera has been with Clearwater Police since 2007.

