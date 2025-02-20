Florida Congressman Gus Bilirakis hosts DOGE workshops for residents in Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Florida Congressman Gus Bilirakis is a member of the Department of Government Efficiency Caucus. He's inviting the bipartisan Concord Coalition to lead a budget exercise with hundreds of people in Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus Counties.

Kim Bouhlanis is going to give her input when it comes to curbing government spending.

"All of us have different experiences and I think that listening to those different experiences we all learn and being part of the solution is very very important."

Congressman Bilirakis said he'll take that input to Washington.

"It shows the public it's not easy to do but it's definitely necessary and we have to be state's people and make decisions like this because we have to look out for our kids and our grandchildren."

DOGE, created by President Trump, is already making cuts and causing controversy.

That includes the role of the world's richest person, Elon Musk.

Former Pasco Republican State Commiteewoman Sandy Graves will also be attending one of the three DOGE Community Conversations.

She says the government should make cuts across the board.

"If someone can come and tell us where we have fraud and where we have waste and that's a good thing."

While the White House just clarified that Musk is not in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, his influence isn't in doubt.

"Obviously, he's a very successful businessman. Not sure that's the right role for him. I do think the DOGE is important and they have to dig in."

Bilirakis says there will be no cuts to Medicare or Social Security.

He also says fixes can and have been made when programs are later deemed to be legitimate.

Critics say DOGE is overreaching when it comes to accessing personal information and operating without oversight.

The first of the DOGE Community Conversations is on Wednesday at the Starkey Ranch Library.

Then there are two on Thursday, February 20th:

George Washington Carver Community Center, Crystal River, 1pm-3pm.

Schafer Memorial All-American VFW Post 10209 in Spring Hill, 6pm-8pm.