FHP looking for hit-and-run driver who crashed into parked car, striking Tampa man

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is looking for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a parked car, sending it through the wall of a home and hitting a man who was inside.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, the driver of a Chevy Tahoe traveling on US-41 lost control, smashing through a fence and into a parked Honda Fit, FHP said. The impact caused the Fit to crash through the wall of the home, hitting a 37-year-old Tampa man who was inside. The man was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

FHP

After the crash, the driver of the Chevy Tahoe got out of the vehicle and ran away. A witness described the driver as a white female who was approximately 5'7" and in her mid-30s with shoulder-length reddish-blonde hair.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is being asked to contact *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS (8477).