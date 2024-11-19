Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

FHP looking for hit-and-run driver who crashed into parked car, striking Tampa man

FHP looking for hit-and-run driver who crashed into parked car, striking Tampa man
FHP
FHP looking for hit-and-run driver who crashed into parked car, striking Tampa man
Posted

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is looking for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a parked car, sending it through the wall of a home and hitting a man who was inside.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, the driver of a Chevy Tahoe traveling on US-41 lost control, smashing through a fence and into a parked Honda Fit, FHP said. The impact caused the Fit to crash through the wall of the home, hitting a 37-year-old Tampa man who was inside. The man was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

FHP looking for hit-and-run driver

After the crash, the driver of the Chevy Tahoe got out of the vehicle and ran away. A witness described the driver as a white female who was approximately 5'7" and in her mid-30s with shoulder-length reddish-blonde hair.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is being asked to contact *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS (8477).

Bank finally endorses Florida man's hurricane insurance check after we shared his story

Hurricane Milton left a St. Pete man’s property under water. But when he went to cash his insurance check, the bank refused to cash it. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone shares an update.

Bank finally endorses FL’s man hurricane insurance check after we shared his story

Latest Pasco County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.