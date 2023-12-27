FHP finds possible suspect vehicle while searching for driver who killed Pasco teenager

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has located and seized a possible suspect vehicle while searching for a hit-and-run driver.

FHP said the dark gray 2013 Nissan Pathfinder, which was found through an anonymous tip, was seized from a Wesley Chapel home on Wednesday. They added that the Pathfinder's damage is consistent with the crash.

The unknown suspect is still at large after allegedly killing a 17-year-old boy in Pasco County on Saturday around 10:11 p.m. The teenager was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of Chancey Road and Bellmeade Court when the Pathfinder's driver failed to yield, hitting the victim.

The driver then fled the area. The victim died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.