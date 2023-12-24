Watch Now
FHP searching for hit-and-run driver who killed teenager

Posted at 11:28 AM, Dec 24, 2023
PASCO COUNTY — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for a hit-and-run driver who allegedly killed a teenage pedestrian in Pasco County on Saturday.

The unknown suspect was believed to be driving a dark-colored 2014-16 model Nissan Pathfinder westbound on Chancey Road at about 10:11 p.m.

At the intersection of Bellmeade Court, a 17-year-old Wesley Chapel resident was crossing the roadway in a marked crosswalk when the driver failed to stop and struck the teenager, FHP officials said. The driver then fled the area.

The victim pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.

