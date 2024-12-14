FHP: Elderly man killed in Pasco County crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An elderly man was killed in a car crash on Saturday morning in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.
At 10 a.m. on Dec. 14, a 46-year-old woman from Deland driving a Ford F-150 was heading westbound on Ashbrook Road, while an 87-ear-old man from Ridge Manor driving a Kia Sedona was traveling northbound on U.S.-301, FHP said.
At the intersection of the two roads, the woman turned left and into the path of the man's car. The 87-year-old then crashed into the woman's truck, FHP said.
The woman and man were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but the 87-year-old later died at the hospital due to his injuries from the crash.
