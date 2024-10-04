Family urns, bible, and military funeral flag salvaged from flooded home

NEW PORT RICHEY — Melanie Buffum’s belongings are in a pile.

“I’ve lost everything in here,” she said.

But the bible her late husband gave her survived the storm surge that came to Amhurst Court in New Port Richey.

“He had my name engraved for me. My husband did. I really want to get that dried out and keep it,” Melanie said.

Melanie has early-onset dementia.

“I forget things real easy.”

And after the devastating flooding from Hurricane Helene, she would be lost without her friend, Sami Orshal.

“I called her a few days before the storm and said what’s your plan? I got to get you out,” Sami said.

After the storm, Sami brought volunteers to clear out the house and find some of Melanie's most precious things.

Including three urns with the remains of her father and husband and a ceramic one with her son.

WFTS

“Thankfully, it was wedged under a dresser. We were able to lift the dresser, and it wasn’t broken. So, she cried when I told her we had all three urns intact, and they were good,” Orshal said.

Melanie also has salvaged her father’s military funeral flag.

It was soaked by the flood waters, “but at least I have it.”

The Pasco Patriots Association is helping Melanie get the flag professionally cleaned.

And in the meantime, she and Baxter are waiting for her insurance to come through.

She’s lived here for almost 50 years.

“I booked a hotel for now. Put it on a credit card because that’s all I know to do. I don’t have anyplace else to go,” said Melanie.