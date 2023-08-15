Family of missing boater waiting for answers as US Coast Guard search continues

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Andre Nolasco’s ex-wife said the family is all gathered together at the Coast Guard Station in St. Petersburg, waiting for him to be found after he went missing Sunday.

Authorities said Nolasco, 57, left Nick Park in Port Richey Sunday morning to go fishing.

Monday, a search crew found Nolasco’s boat with no one on it, eight miles off the coast near Hudson.

His truck is still in the parking lot.

“It’s not a good sign. We try and stay optimistic until there’s no reason to be optimistic,” said Port Richey Police Captain Michael Koch.

Steve Johnson said he saw a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter Tuesday morning after another day of fishing in the Gulf of Mexico.

“I didn’t know anything about it, or else I would have kept a more vigilante eye. We are always out there keeping a good eye on folks trying to see our surroundings, and if anybody needs any assistance, we are always out there to try and help,” said Johnson.

Koch searched some of the coast in a small police boat but found nothing.

“Obviously, the boat is found, and he’s not on. Something happened along the way,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johnson ran Flats Snookin Inshore Charters and said he always wears a lanyard connected to the engine cut-off switch as required by law.

He said it’s also important to be very aware of your surroundings.

“Maintaining your area and [making] sure you understand what to do and know your limits and don’t try and push it.”

