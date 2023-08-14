Watch Now
US Coast Guard searches for missing boater in Port Richey

US Coast Guard Southeast
Posted at 7:43 PM, Aug 14, 2023
PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man that went missing in Port Richey Sunday morning.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast, Andre Nolasco, 57, was reported missing after launching his boat from Nicks Park on Sunday. A helicopter crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater located Nolasco's boat about 8 miles west of Hudson with no one on board.

The Coast Guard said crews are now searching for a person in the water and will continue the search through the night.

