Deputies seeking answers after man found dead in Zephyrhills road

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Deputies are asking for information after a man was found dead in the middle of a Zephyrhills road on Thursday.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the man was found shot in the area of Stillman Street and Calvin Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
Deputies also located a motorized electric wheelchair scooter, which they think belonged to the victim.
Anyone with information can report a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 25005077.
