Dade City home is unlike anything you've ever seen

DADE CITY, Fla. — Welcome to the ultimate backyard playground for kids, and adults, who are really just kids at heart.

Bobby Van Allen with the Greater Dade City Chamber of Commerce is our tour guide.

We enter through the pavilion which houses a full bar, and a restaurant-style kitchen nearby.

A waterfall, one of several on property, that flows into just one of the lazy rivers. Two water slides are also here.

"Like a Walt Disney. Just a kid in spirit."

They built this place for family and close friends to enjoy. There's a hotel so guests feel like they're staying but not paying at the Holiday Inn.

"Loves to entertain a lot of guests and a lot of family and friends so they created that to make everybody feel at home and comfortable.," explains Van Allen.

All five suites are identical, except one. There's clearly a favorite in the family. The owner's sister's suite.

After an afternoon at the pool, guests kick back in the movie theater, complete with comfy recliners, popcorn, and concession-style snack. It's one of two on the property.

Van Allen says, "Every accommodation was not left unturned. You'd feel very comfortable here while visiting the family and the property."

The owners are big kids at heart. They collect toys, very expensive one. Their garage houses some cool vintage vehicles and memorabilia.

"A lot of different older one memorabilia from oil cans to gas pumps to vehicles. It just kind of takes you back to that old feel when all of that was very popular and he likes to showcase it today."

And inside, the largest private collection of Coca-Cola memorabilia in North America.