Couple discovers no-interest loan through Pasco program to pay for home repairs

HOLIDAY, Fla. — There is help available for people in Pasco County who can’t afford to get necessary repairs done to their homes.

Many homes suffered damage in recent years because of hurricanes and other storms.

Karen and Phillip Conrad raised their children here and taught countless music lessons.

“There were so many amazing memories made in this house,” said Karen.

But after living in this Holiday home for almost 30 years and going through the last two hurricanes, the place needed work.

“We had water damage. The sliding glass doors would not open. Our windows wouldn’t open and close,” Karen said.

The estimate to get all the repairs was nearing $100,000, including a new roof.

“When we had contacted our insurance company, they were not willing to help us because they said it was too old,” said Karen.

But just as the couple wondered what they would do, their daughter came across Pasco County’s Owner Owner Occupied Rehab program.

If homeowners qualify, they are eligible for grant money to handle major repairs.

It’s a zero-interest mortgage that doesn’t have to be paid back until the home is sold.

County officials say the money comes from a state grant and will fund repairs for about 40 homes a year.

The Conrads qualified for about $84,000.

“Woo baby. It was huge,” Karen said.

“I feel about 30 pounds lighter,” Phillip added.

“Oh my gosh. I mean, we cried,” Karen said.

The house now has a new roof, new windows, new sliding glass doors, and a new bathroom.

“We were really, really relieved,” said Phillip.

Now, the Conrads can continue making memories in this house.

And they’ve even inspired others on their block to get repairs done and look into the grant program.

For more information on the program, go here.