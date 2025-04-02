Contractor recommendations big help in hurricane recovery

GULF HARBORS, Fla — Out in front of Julie Randall’s house, right next to the driveway, there is a sign where she is posting recommendations for businesses that can help her neighbors.

“Like the sign says I don't want any negative comments because they are a waste of time. People in the neighborhood who have used these contractors as well as some more comments coming in, we want to know how good they were. Their prices. Were they trustworthy. Did they do a great job,” said Randall.

Julie says following Hurricane Helene and the flooding that wrecked so many homes in her neighborhood, she couldn’t sleep.

She came up with the idea for Gulf Harbors Strong.

She organized volunteers and donations for people in this community along Pasco County’s coast.

She also found guidance for insurance and permitting.

“And during that I had contractors come and they spoke because nobody knew what to do about anything,” said Randall.

Now, with the next hurricane season a couple of months away, Julie is bringing experts together again.

This time, focusing on flood prevention.

Chris St. Peters lives in the neighborhood, and his company builds screens that he says are category-5 hurricane-proof.

“There are so many different companies that are coming in trying to sell somebody, to be able to get all those people together so they can see the different options they may have to avoid some of the devastation that was done the last time,” said St. Peters with Fortress Screens.

Christian Olsson’s company sells barriers you fill with water to stop flooding.

“It’s sad to see people lose things, but it’s nice if you can help them not lose things or when they are down you help pick them back up,” said Olsson with Watershed Innovations.

Julie’s house had three feet of water and had to be gutted.

The renovation is just about done.

Something she never wants to have to deal with again.

“If there’s anything we can do to stop it from being that catastrophic to our homes again we want to be able to do that,” said Randall.