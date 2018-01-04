Cold weather keeping technicians busy with heating repairs

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Lexie Vanderweit says the temperature outside this week is cold enough.

“When they forecasted a flake or two I thought that would have been fun if we had a flake or two over our house, but that’s about all I want,” said Vanderweit.

She’s got the heat going inside and calling in a professional to make sure it’s working right.

“We keep it at about 69 or 70 because I’m kind of frugal so I don’t want to turn it up too much,” she said.

Jeff Munger from 2 Cool Air Conditioning says his company is really busy right now with people discovering their heaters aren’t working.

“We use our heat so little. First time they go to turn it on. They have issues,” said Munger.

Those issues include burned wiring on air handlers and simple fixes like gas valves turned off on the furnace.

Munger’s crew spent the day repairing a unit in Heritage Springs that was 25 years old.

“It was shot. We came here last night on an emergency service call.”

Without the heat, temperatures inside the apartment dipped to the 50’s. It was even colder up top.

“Actually had ice on the roof and we were slipping and sliding in it,” said Munger.

Munger recommends getting your unit checked at least once a year. And when you turn it on and get that smokey smell, don’t panic because it’s just dust burning off the heating element.

Just because your air conditioning works, doesn’t mean the heat will work too. That’s why it’s best to test the heat out before the cold hits so you know it’s working.

