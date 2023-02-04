Arrest made after trooper injured, suspect killed in Pasco County shooting

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said one person was arrested after a deadly shooting near Wesley Chapel early Saturday morning.

FHP said around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, a trooper on patrol along I-75 came upon two men near two pickup trucks close to the northbound 279 marker. FHP said the men appeared to be trying to steal the second truck or items in the car, and then they took off heading north with the trooper right behind.

One of the men has since been identified as Yoandy Mora Perez, 38, of Hialeah.

FHP

During the chase, FHP said several shots were fired from the car, hitting a tanker truck. Once they got to State Road 50, FHP said the men changed course and went south on I-75 where two more troopers joined the chase.

FHP said the men got off at Overpass Road, where a trooper was able to stop the chase.

The agency said that's when the two men ran towards a wooded area, and Perez surrendered to a trooper while the other man had a gun. FHP said shots were fired between the second trooper and the suspect. The trooper was hit in the torso, while the suspect was hit and killed.

The trooper was airlifted to the hospital, where he's listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

FHP said Perez faces charges including fleeing and eluding, burglary of a convenience, grand theft, obstruction without violence, and felony murder. He's currently in jail on a $685,500 bond.