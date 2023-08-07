After switching careers, Pasco County woman working to keep animal shelter open

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Inside an old church building in Port Richey, Danielle Giroux is helping save animals.

From cats like Gulliver, who has no eyes, to dogs, bearded dragons, bunnies, and even Humphrey, the pig.

“Do what makes you happy. Is it scary? Yeah. Is it hard? Definitely,” she said.

A few years ago, Giroux decided to make her passion for rescuing animals more than a hobby.

She gave up her job in health insurance to open a shelter.

“It was really scary quitting that job that I had for so long and having that job security and jumping into saving animals," said Giroux.

It started small as a non-profit out of her home.

“And it quickly grew and grew and grew. And then we got the opportunity to get this building. And as soon as you get a building, you fill it. So it went really quickly from having 40 animals to having like 200," said Giroux.

But to keep Runaways Animal Rescue operating takes thousands of dollars a month.

They spend up to $5000 a week just on veterinary bills.

Giroux said the economy has led to fewer adoptions, and donations are down too.

However, the number of animals coming in is more than ever.

“If we can’t pay the bills, what will happen to the animals? Where would the animals go? And not only the animals that live here until they find their forever home but the future of animals," said Giroux.

To help keep the operation going, Giroux said she’s set up a GoFundMe for donations.

They also welcome more volunteers, people to foster, and adopt.