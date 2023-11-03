An adoption 17 years in the making, finalized as part of Adoption Day in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Many families in Pasco County are celebrating new beginnings on Friday. Pasco County Courts hosted their Adoption Day celebration at the historic courthouse on Meridian Ave in Dade City.

One woman was able to make her daughter an official part of her family.

Darby McKinley said she agreed to take care of a friend’s newborn daughter named Dezz while the friend, who was addicted to drugs, tried to get clean to win back custody of her daughter. Sadly, Dezz’s biological mother continued to struggle with her addiction and died on Mother’s Day a few years back. McKinley, who was taking care of Dezz, decided to adopt her. That adoption was made official Friday.

McKinley said she has always considered Dezz, who is now 17, a daughter, but now it’s official.

“I’m just so happy that it’s finally over because I was concerned. I just turned 65, so I was worried what would happen to her if something happened to me, and she would go into the system, and that’s not what we wanted. I’m just happy it’s forever,” McKinley said with a smile.

The families celebrated with food and fun after the adoptions were all finalized.

This is the 13th year in a row Pasco County has celebrated Adoption Day by bringing together families and tapping into local judges to make it official.

There are more than 113,000 children in the foster system nationwide.

As we get close to Thanksgiving, the families tell ABC Action News that they will have another reason to be very thankful.