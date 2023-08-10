6-year-old dreams of outrunning Usain Bolt

Seth Williamson may only be 6, but he dreams of being the fastest man in the world.

"Based on his speed right now. You know, I believe that he can be an Olympic gold medalist. And not only an Olympic gold medalist, I'm talking an Olympic record holder," his coach BB Roberts said.

Roberts knows a superstar when he sees one; Williamson caught his eye years ago.

"I compare him to my 18-year-old kids, my college kids, and he's so focused, and he picks up very fast. It's very unusual for kids his age, you know? So his IQ level of track and field is phenomenal," Roberts said.

Roberts and Williamson's dad, Dwight have big plans for him, but Williamson got some big dreams of his own — to one day beat Usain Bolt.

He's the two-time reigning national champion in the 100-meter dash. He won gold last year in the 6 and under division. He just won gold again last month, in the 7 and under division. He said he plays to win.

"Get a good start. And when I put my head up, I already know I'm gonna win," he said.

"He won pretty much all of the championships, he's broken meet records," his dad said. "But on a national level, which is the biggest stage in Orlando, the primary nationals. He ran a 15 flat."

He continued, "he trains hard, you know, even when I tried to shut it down sometimes, he's like Dad, come on, let's do a couple more. So I think he has what it takes for sure to go all the way, and I tell him that — I tell my kid you can do anything you want to do, if you're willing to work for it."