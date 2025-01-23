20-year-old man arrested after assaulting and robbing students at Zephyrhills High School

ZEPHYRHILLS, FLA. — A 20-year-old man is in jail charged with battery and robbery after allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old student at Zephyrhills High School, Thursday, Jan.16.

The suspect is Keyshawn Gardner. Zephyrhills police said Gardner admitted going to the school to rob students. According to the report, Gardner hopped a fence to get on school property.

He told police someone, allegedly a student, let him in the school. Police said he is seen on video walking around with a red hooded sweatshirt and a ski mask.

The 16-year-old victim talked to ABC Action News reporter JJ Burton. He said that he walked his girlfriend to her class and then went to the bathroom. He said Gardner was in there demanding students give them their "vapes, money, and phones."

The victim asked what was going on, then “he grabbed me and was like give me all your stuff. I was like no. I’m not giving you my stuff. Let me go.”

He said he pushed Gardner off him and Gardner grabbed him again.

“He punched me in my face,” the victim said. “My glasses came off and it escalated from there.“

His grandfather, Greg Zeigler, showed ABC Action news the video. Someone is heard saying “chill, chill, chill,” that’s when the fight stops.

“It made me sick to my stomach,” said Zeigler.

Zeigler and the victim’s mother, Alicia Hussey said they’re glad Gardner was arrested, and no one was seriously hurt. But they have a lot of questions for the district and school officials. Their main question, “how did a grown man get in the school and rob students so easily.”

“It’s just really scary,” said Hussey.

“When I found out it was 20-year-old, that made me more upset because that’s an adult,” she said. “He could have had a gun on him. He could have had a knife. He could have went into that school and shot people.”

We reached out to Pasco County School District and they sent us this statement:

“There was an incident at Zephyrhills High School last week involving an unauthorized individual on campus. Thanks to the swift actions of the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made, and there is no ongoing threat to the school or community. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. As a precaution, there will be an increased law enforcement presence on campus today. We appreciate the support of law enforcement and our school community as we work to ensure a secure learning environment. Any additional questions or concerns should be directed to Law Enforcement.”

The victim’s family and other parents who reached out to ABC Action News said they are still concerned and want more done to protect their kids at school.

“I want to drop my son off at school and for him to be safe,” Hussey said. “That’s not what I feel right now.”