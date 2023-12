ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when a plane crashed at the Zephyrhills Municipal Airport.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the two people were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries, but no further updates have been given.

South Avenue, from Airport Road to Sixth Avenue, is closed in the area due to the crash.

The FAA and NTSB have been alerted and have been requested to the scene to work on the crash investigation.