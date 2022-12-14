2 dead in Tuesday night Land O' Lakes murder-suicide, deputies say

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Two people died after a shooting in Pasco County Tuesday evening, the Pasco County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies described the shooting in the Marchmont Boulevard area of Land O' Lakes as a murder-suicide during a press conference.

Sheriff Chris Nocco said that around 8:35 p.m. on Dec. 13, a mother was walking the babysitter out to her car with her five-year-old daughter. When the babysitter started backing out, she saw a man start running towards the mother and daughter, who immediately started shooting at the two.

The babysitter called 911 immediately to notify officials, and the daughter ran inside the home. Deputies arrived and tried to render aid to the mother, who had been shot, but she passed away almost immediately after being struck.

Sheriff Nocco said that the daughter then came out of the house and told deputies, "My daddy is upstairs, he's inside the master bathroom, and I heard a big bang." Deputies also found that the child had been shot in the arm and rendered aid.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, and after going inside the house, they found the suspect dead upstairs with a handgun beside him.

The child was taken to the hospital and is currently with a victim advocate and Child Protective Services. Sheriff Nocco said she will recover, and that she will be placed into family care to make sure she's safe.

Sheriff Nocco also noted that the suspect had previously been arrested for domestic battery in August 2022, and the wife got a domestic violence injunction against him.

Deputies said the investigation remains active and declined to give any further information. Victims' names are not being released due to Marsy's Law.

Watch the full press conference below.

Murder suicide pasco county