11-year-old girl collecting backpacks for homeless children

Rachael Mendelsohn can’t wait to give these backpacks out.

“This is my way of saying thank you to the world, to God, to everyone.”

It started when Rachel read a magazine article about a young girl in Kansas who collected backpacks and filled them with toys and activities then gave them out to children at homeless shelters.

“This really sounds like something I can do.”

So with help from her little sister and financial backing from dad, Rachel went to work. She loaded 70 backpacks up and they are ready for kids who will be coming to the new family shelter in Pasco County.

“I read that kids in homeless shelters need backpacks for the new school year, to keep your things in when they go from homeless shelter to their new home. They need backpacks.”

Racheal learned the importance of giving from her parents.

Her dad Lane has made charitable giving part of his family-run company software company Vantage Point AI.

Now he’s proud to see his kids

“It was kind of validation for me that ok, I’m doing a good job. I’m tasing her right and she is going to go out there in this world and make a positive impact on other people," Lane said.

Rachel once donated 14 inches of her hair for a young cancer patient. Now she has backpacks ready for little kids and old.

Filling them with all kinds of things that will keep them busy and happy, And this is just the beginning.

