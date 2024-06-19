100-year-old poll worker looking forward to next election

DADE CITY, Fla. — Marie Esche says she can’t really remember the first time she voted for a president.

It was likely in 1948.

“But I know the voting place was right across the street in a basement in an apartment house. So it was no problem,” Esche said.

This 100-year-old Dade City resident has been voting ever since.

And for the last 25 years she’s been a part of the election process in a different way— volunteering as a poll worker.

“I’m the one that greets everyone. So I'm the first one you meet. I check them in. I love it.”

Despite being an octogenarian, Marie lives alone, still drives, and does crossword puzzles to stay sharp.

And every election, she’s back at her post.

“I got to know all these people and they say you’re still here?”

Pasco County’s Supervisor of Election Brian Corley says they need about 1,400 volunteers to make the process go smoothly.

“It doesn’t matter of what political persuasion, what race, what gender, they step up to serve something bigger than themselves. I hear that time and time and time again. A lot of veterans have talked about wanting to continue to serve in a different capacity,” said Corley.

Marie turned 100 in February and celebrated with her family in Las Vegas.

She got the VIP treatment and even met rock star Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters.

“He got to kiss me for my birthday.”

She also did some gambling.

“Just a little bit because there was too much else going on.”

The political landscape has many people divided. But when you come to vote, if you see Marie you’ll likely be greeted by her smile and friendly demeanor. That’s been her way for a century and counting.

For more information on volunteering as an election worker in Pasco County, click here.

Workers do receive a stipend for their shifts.

