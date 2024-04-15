Is the music too loud? Petition started to keep outdoor music in Safety Harbor

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla — Up and down Main Street in Safety Harbor, bars and restaurants often have music, and since COVID, that sometimes means they are playing outside.

That’s led to more and more noise complaints. Hooman Hamzehloui owns the building where Bar Fly in Safety Harbor is located and received a complaint last Saturday.

“I think the city is just tired of the complaints by a few who have kind of made a systematic effort to bombard them with phone calls,” said Hamzehloui.

“I called Bassano Cheesecake Cafe before and I’ve said hey, I’m three blocks away I can sing along with your singer can you turn it down please,” said Kelly Barnes, who lived in Safety Harbor for about 30 years.

She shot a video on the backside of Coastal Catina after midnight, and her Sound Meter app showed 92 decibels.

“It bounces off the walls, and we can hear it in our living room. No one is saying they should not have live music. It just needs to be followed responsibly. We are asking them to be good neighbors,” said Barnes.

Safety Harbor Mayor Joe Ayoub says there isn’t an easy solution that will please both sides, but the city council will work on it.

He also says he lives close to Bar Fly, and the music doesn’t bother him.

Meanwhile, Hamzehloui is gaining support on social media and even wrote, “Guess what. I am not appearing In court. Either arrest me now or do the right thing and tear up this laughable summons.”

“I talked to friends about this, and they are like, huh? You are in downtown Main Street and the cops are coming for music,” said Hamzehloui.

Those complaining about the music say some businesses are understanding. But not all of them.

“They’ve called some of us old bags and other really mean words. It’s very disappointing that they aren’t willing to work with the residents,” said Barnes.

At last check, an online petition supporting keeping live outdoor music in Safety Harbor had more than 2,500 names.

