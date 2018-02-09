MISSING: 24-year-old with Autism last seen more than two weeks ago

WFTS Webteam
4:36 PM, Feb 9, 2018
Pleasant, Matt
The Largo Police Department is asking for help to find a 24-year-old with Autism last seen more than two weeks ago.

Timothy Patrick Cullen has been missing since Jan. 22 when he was seen at his residence.

He is diagnosed with Autism and police say there is concern for his well-being.

Anyone with knowledge of Cullen's whereabouts is asked to call the Largo Police Department at (727)587-6730.

 

