Yellow Teslas wrapped and ready for new downtown rideshare program

TAMPA, Fla. — A fleet of bright yellow Telsas are almost ready to take to the streets of downtown Tampa called DASH.

Shaun Drinkard, interim president of the Tampa Downtown Partnership, said DASH is an app-based ride-share program designed to give people another way to get around all of downtown’s seven neighborhoods from the Channel District to Tampa Heights.

“We have a lot of micro-transit options, whether it’s scooters or bikes. Making very pedestrian-friendly cycle tracks. But we also want to look at other options that can take us from those hub to hub areas as we look at major destinations downtown, whether they are city parks like we are in today or other major venues," said Drinkard.

The rides will cost $2 a person, and the drivers aren’t just drivers—they are called "Driver Ambassadors."

Tour guides behind the wheel who can tell you about events and hot spots.

“During the workday, I could see somebody heading to lunch across downtown. Residents wanting to head to a certain venue. And for visitors, it could be somebody that’s parking to go to an event, and they want to go to a restaurant on the other side of downtown. Take a walk on the riverwalk. Make it back to your car," said Drinkard.

The program is funded by the downtown partnership and the fares they collect.

The DASH rides will start later this month, and the program is still looking for more driver ambassadors.

If you want to apply, go here.

